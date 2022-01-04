Protest Tuesday evening against animal gas chamber euthanasia

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Green River, Wyoming — Green River Animal Control uses a gas chamber to euthanize cats and dogs. There will be a peaceful protest to end this form of euthanasia on Tuesday, January 4, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in front of Green River City Hall, located at 50 E. 2nd North Street in Green River.

The group leading the protest, “Wyoming Against Gas Chambers,” posted on their Facebook page that they have exhausted every effort to stop the use of the gas chamber. They have spoken to Green River Mayor Pete Rust and to the Green River Animal Control officers. These efforts have not influenced Mayor Pete Rust or the Animal Control officers.

Tracy Wyant, supervisor of Green River Animal Control, spoke at a Green River City Council meeting recently.

“She talked about the safety of the employees,” said Rust. “She said that holding an animal down to inject it versus putting it in a cage, that there is a lot more exposure to the employees in the injection process than there is in placing it in the gas chamber.”

Council considered it, and decided to take no action.

Rust indicated that Wyant had provided him with information recently, which Rust distributed to the council. There will be a discussion at a council meeting in the near future regarding that new information. Wyo4News was not able to attain a copy of the information that was provided to Rust.

Wyant could not be reached for comment on Monday, January 3.

Local animal rights activist, Madhu Anderson, has been instrumental in helping the public to understand the gas chamber euthanasia process.

“The purpose of our peaceful protest is to educate people about the inhumane gas chamber method of euthanizing animals,” said Anderson. “We will be respectfully requesting an end to this process.”

For more information, contact [email protected]