Red Cross assisting two people in Sundance after house fire

SUNDANCE, WYOMING (September 20, 2020) — Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting two people displaced from their home after a fire on Alden Road in Sundance, Wyoming on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed. If you have questions, please contact Disaster Program Manager Libby Cave at (307) 274-7758; [email protected]

