Red Desert Roundup Rodeo tentatively planned for July, final decision to be made in May

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is still scheduled to take place, but a final decision still needs to be made, which is scheduled for May.

According to officials, “At this point we are still planning on moving forward with the rodeo. However, we will be making a final informed decision in May whether to proceed with this year’s rodeo. As far as accommodations, providing a safe environment for the rodeo and community is a priority.”

The rodeo is scheduled to run for three days going July 23-25, 2020. The rodeo could also move to a two-day format that would run July 24-25, 2020.

Officials continued saying, “We will have an announcement when all the information comes in and a decision is made.”