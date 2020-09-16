Request to ‘Paint the Town Pink’ was passed during Tuesday night’s city council meeting

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — At last night’s city council meeting, a request was submitted asking to ‘Paint the Town Pink’ in order to raise awareness for Breast Cancer. The resolution passed without issue. The letter submitted to both Rock Springs, and Green River city council’s is as follows:

“Dear Mayor Kaumo and Mayor Rust,

Once again, we applied and received a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative to hold a community event to educate and increase awareness about breast cancer and women’s health.

Our event is a two-part campaign, including Paint the Town Pink, which visibly raises awareness by encouraging businesses to turn their storefront PINK during the entire month of October; and Ladies Night Out which is designed to give educational information about cancer, and help ladies stay proactive and healthy going forward.

This year, our ladies’ event was modified into a semi-virtual Scavenger Hunt, called “Hindsight 20/20”, scheduled to take place from 9 a.m.-12 noon on Saturday, October 3rd. This event is our effort to encourage a proactive reflection of past behaviors, and encourage action to get and stay healthy. Ladies will learn ways to prevent cancer, gain new tools for mental and physical wellness, and have the chance to earn prizes aimed at helping them to continue to stay well. To make this a success, we need your help!

First, we would like to request a proclamation of October as Breast Cancer Awareness month to be declared at first City Council meeting of Oct. 2020.

Secondly, we would also like to request the City’s support and assistance in lighting up

downtown in a bold way that we hope will grow over time. Kelly and I have dreamed of boldly “lighting up” key elements in the downtown areas of both Rock Springs and Green River.

With a gracious donation from Dominion Power, we will be able to purchase $1000.00 worth of pink lights for this purpose. And, with your permission and assistance, we would like to place one strand of lights on each of the (approx. 30) vintage light poles in Rock Springs that line the A street bridge and proceed down Broadway, and to either decorate light poles that line Flaming Gorge Way in Green River (if there is suitable access to power), or the passenger bridge from Expedition Island.

And, finally, we would like permission to include a mission in our scavenger hunt that includes allowing participants to hang colored ribbons on each bridge (A Street, and the Expedition Island passenger bridge) to honor survivors and those fighting cancers of all kinds, along with a poster to acknowledge the purpose of the ribbons. We will assume the responsibility for removing the ribbons and posters at the end of October.

We hope that, over time, we will be able to secure donations of even more lights to cover the bridge and make the effect more spectacular each year. And, we intend to re-apply for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative grant, which allows us to do events like this for the community, for as long as it is possible. Thank you for your ongoing support in our endeavors, like this one! We are so excited to see all the creatively decorated businesses again this year and to see how online voting will go to select the BEST! We hope this will be a fun and rewarding campaign for both Rock Springs AND Green River.

With sincere thanks,

Eva Wasseen, RN

Kelly Sugihara, Wyoming Cancer Resource Services and Community Resource Navigator

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center”