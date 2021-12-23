Rock Springs and Green River closures for the holidays

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

DECEMBER 23, 2021- With Christmas coming in two days, and New Year’s Day next week, many people are wondering what places are open and what places are closed. Below is a list of closures in Rock Springs and Green River for the next two weeks.

Rock Springs closures-

Rock Springs City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed December 24th- 27th and December 31st- January 3rd

Rock Springs Library and Children’s Discovery will be closed December 23rd- 26th and also December 30th- January 1st

White Mountain Library will be closed December 23rd- 25th and again on December 30th- January 1st

Rock Springs Civic Center is closed December 24th- 25th, Open December 26th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Closed December 27th, Closed December 31st- January 1st, Open January 2nd from 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Closed January 3rd

Rock Springs Rec Center will be closed December 24th- 27th and closed again December 31st- January 3rd

Rock Springs Historical Museum will be closed December 24th- 27th and closed again December 31st- January 3rd

Green River closures-

Green River City Hall will be closed December 23rd- 25th and closed again on December 31st

Sweetwater Country District Court will be closed December 24th- 27th and again on December 31st

Green River Rec Center will be open on December 24th from 5 a.m.- 3 p.m., Closed December 2nd, Open December 31st from 5 a.m.- 3 p.m., Closed January 1st

Sweetwater County Library will be closed December 23rd- 25th and closed again December 30th- January 1st

Sweetwater County Museum will be closed December 24th- 27th and closed again on December 31st- January 3rd