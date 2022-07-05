Rock Springs Beautification Committee & Tree Board Receives WYDOT Grant to Plan Gateway Development

Keaton West – RS City Council Liaison, Mark Lyon – RS City Parks Superintendent, Jenissa Meredith – CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, Chad Banks – RS Main Street Manager

Rock Springs, WY – The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recently applied for and received a $50,000 grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to create a plan to beautify and improve the gateway entrances into the City of Rock Springs.

The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board have focused on the gateway entrances into Rock Springs for years. “Attractive landscaping throughout a community not only provides a sense of pride for local residents, but it also provides a positive first impression for visitors to the area,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and Board Chair of the Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board.

The gateway plan will include landscaping specifications, ground cover, and signage specifications for all entrances into the city off Interstate 80. “We have made great strides in planting and maintaining hundreds of trees around the city of Rock Springs over the years and the gateway entrances into the city are a prime focus of those efforts as well,” said Mark Lyon, City of Rock Springs Parks Superintendent.

Members of the City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board include Mark Lyon – City of Rock Springs Parks Superintendent, Jenissa Meredith – CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, Chad Banks – Rock Springs Main Street Manager, Keaton West – City Council Liaison, Todd Redmon of Dominion Energy, Stephanie Harsh of WYDOT and Maura Bradshaw of the BLM.