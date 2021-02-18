Rock Springs “Downtown First Awards” winners

Advertisement

Wyo4NewsStaff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 17, 2021) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Downtown First Awards.

Advertisement

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources. The community nominated businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee then reviewed all of the nominations, selecting one winner in each category. There were over 60 total nominations so narrowing it to one winner per category was no easy task. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, winners were announced via a Facebook Live event. The awards were custom created by local artist Debora Soule and framed by New Studio Photography and Framing

Winners include:

Outstanding Downtown Business – Pla Mor Lanes (327 C Street)

This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.

Spirit of Downtown Award – Rocky Mountain Power

This award is presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions. Rocky Mountain Power has been a great community partner and have assisted with many projects in the Downtown area including productions at the Broadway Theater, ARTini, Kentucky Derby Party, support for the Actor’s Mission, assisting in moving the Pride 1 sculpture to the corner of M and North Front Streets, and many other ongoing contributions.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant – Hucker’s (642 Pilot Butte Ave.)

(opened in 2020)

This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2020.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – The Stellar Cellar (440 5th Street)

This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs. The Stellar Cellar transformed their location at 440 5th Street, really enhancing this area of our community.

Advertisement

Outstanding Individual – Debora Soule (Community Fine Arts Center) (within a Company or Organization)

This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the Downtown experience. Debora is a wonderful collaborator and partner in enhancing Downtown Rock Springs. She’s always willing to participate in Downtown activities and events and routinely helps fund artistic endeavors.

Outstanding Volunteer – Francine Parks

This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience. Francine has long been involved with the Rock Springs URA in helping with our annual flower planting. She also helped landscape the Coal Camp Pocket Park at the corner of M and North Front Streets. Francine routinely takes care of the flowers and plants throughout Downtown Rock Springs and is always willing to lend a hand.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA board also added one additional special award this year – an Award of Appreciation presented to administrative assistant Terri Nations. Terri has worked for the URA for more than 10 years. She’s a tirelessly champion for our community and the Board of Directors wanted to honor her for her dedication.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com