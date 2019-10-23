Rock Springs High School to host haunted house

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 23, 2019) — Looking to get spooked before Halloween? Rock Springs High School will host a haunted house over the weekend and into next week, perfect for your pre-Halloween spook needs.
The haunted house will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. It will then reopen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29 .
This year’s haunted house theme is based on the popular horror book series “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”
The price of general admission will be $6 for an individual. You can also buy an $8 express pass, which will get you to the front of the line. You can then run through again the same night for only $3 more.
This haunted house is not recommended for children under the age of 13, but it will be allowed with parental supervision.
Rock Springs high school respectfully asks that patrons of the haunted house do not touch the actors.
Rock Springs high school assures that actors have been instructed not to touch the patrons.
This haunted house is made up of 110 students from the Rock Springs High School theater program. It also features a student stage manager, Emma Rubeck.
According to members of the Rock Springs high school haunted house, this event took about three weeks to come to fruition.
This haunted house features 17 different rooms, all with a different theme related to “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”
Proceeds of the haunted house will go to fund state drama, as well as to assist the Rock Springs theater department with shows throughout the year.
Below are the names of all the students who participated in the creation of the Rock Springs 2019 Haunted House:
Tour Guides :
Sam Smith
Destiny Britton
Damaris Ruiz
Catie Spann
Mikayla Shauers
Lucy Lowell
Valerie Sleight
Andrew Hunt
Kylie Mortensen
Hope Giles
Scary Stories Haunted House Rooms:
Elijah
Ashley
Kindra Brown
Eliza Lowell
Savannah Cheney
Bailey Limiric
Brooklyn Norwick
Davan French
Lucas Johnson
Landyn Story
Madison Witte
Chase Spicher
Jessica R
Piper
Sierra
Ericka Campbell
Bella
Carmen Oretega
Tasha Seppie
Emma Zanetti
Gabriel Garcia
Samantha Hallett
Jermiah Jensen
Madison Blake
Garret
Anika Ramsey
Jordan Smothers
Devon Skinner
Ashlynn Guffey
Hayden O’Toole
Johntel Peasley
Yascara Torres
Cadence Ranger
Reanna Morrey
Angel Ventura
Adrianna Corbett
Kylie Ainge
Emily Strand
Haille May
Kellie Webb
Anna Miller
Jojo Turner
Emily Christie
Lacie Myers
Tiara
Breanna
Emily DeBernardi
Emery Harmon
Luchian Gillen
Elizabeth McCoy
Breanna Quickden
Haylee Hembree
Jalakia Lucas
Abby Kettering
Lillie Devree
Aidrianna Riddle
Kaitlynn Grant
Adley Robbins
Addison Menniger
Rikki Mortensen
Cheyenne Carr
Jackie
Ava Milburn
Jena Trujillo
Payton Bauman
Kenidee Fullmer
Elise Hansen
Skylynn Harmon
Savannah Montoya
Sabre Lester
Alaina Koethe
Ally Fisk
Jaden Bennett
Melissa Gallegos
Clara Luzmore
Ivie Schaechterle
Wyatt Combs
Justus Virgil
Wendy Reynoso
Samantha Rosales
Raul
Adriane Bernard
Chase Williamson
Darrian Sherwood
Karla Jurado
Ani Nieblas
Hailee Victorio
Alexis
Natasha Johnson
Moles:
Allison Murray
Lily Garcia
Sam Boren
Montserrat Aguilar
Monzerrath Vallez
Alex Riley
Kaylee Hodges
Stage Crew:
Position Name:
Stage Manager: Emma Rubeck
Asst. Stage Manager: Jaden Tijerina
Asst. Stage Manager: Jaden Weber
Security: Joe Adkins
Security: Jake Canistrini
House Manager: Gage Bridges
Sound Op: Mckasey Shantel
Light Op: Madison Pankowski
Bounce Back Sales: Aidrian Viehyra
Door Operator: Garrett Melvin
Ticket Taker: Codejay Pacheco
Ticket Sales: Mikayleigh Zancanella
Ticket Sales: Cadence Alldrege
Makeup: Dan Fretwell
Makeup: Cassandra Morley
Strobe Operator: Kyonna Black
Fog Operator: Lizzie Wooden
Fog Operator: Louis Mars
SFX operator: Brent Lemon
View the Wyo4News RSHS Haunted House Walk-through below: