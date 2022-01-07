Rock Springs Main Street/URA to begin monthly Coffee/Cocktail Chat

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is starting a new initiative to connect with members of the community and share ideas for Downtown. This intimate event will be hosted each month at a local venue, alternating morning coffee and evening cocktails.

“We are here to represent the wants and needs of this great community. Everyone and anyone are welcome,” URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen explained of the event. “How do we get you Downtown? That’s the question we need to be answered. We hope to see you there.”

The first Coffee/Cocktail Chat will take place on Tuesday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. with our friends at The Java Peddler (inside Bike and Trike) located at 612 Broadway Street. In February, our second chat will be over cocktails in the evening for those that can’t make a morning time.

“Your coffee will be on us!” added Maria Mortensen. “Just bring your ideas and your love for our Downtown.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions, and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.