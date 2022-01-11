Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Coffee Chat

People waiting for the coffee chat to begin

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – Today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) held their first coffee chat at Bike and Trike, at the Java Peddler Espresso Bar.

The coffee chat is part of a new initiative to connect with members of the community and to share ideas for downtown Rock Springs. These events will be held every month at a local venue and will alternate between morning coffee and evening cocktails.

In February, there will be a cocktail event for those who cannot meet in the morning. There were talks of next month’s event being held at Bitter Creek Brewing, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Things brought up during today’s chat included a variety of topics but the three biggest topics were Christmas events, difficulties businesses have been facing, and how to get more people to be involved in the events that take place.

Christmas events suggested were a possible cutout town for children. More specifically, a “Whoville” that people could explore. It was suggested that speakers could even be added to play Grinch songs during certain hours of the day. One issue came up involving holiday parades about people parking on Broadway when parades are taking place. This makes it difficult for people to watch, one suggestion was that during the parades, vehicles would be blocked from parking on Broadway.

The next topic that was discussed had to do with the struggles that local businesses have been facing lately. One issue brought up was The Rants and Raves of Sweetwater County Facebook page. It seems that many people have complained about businesses on the page, but do not realize that it is causing real harm.

One local business owner pointed out that many business owners are more than willing to fix mistakes, but often do not get the chance to fix them before rants are posted on Facebook. A different issue brought up was the staffing difficulties that some local businesses are facing. This has caused issues with hours of operations as well as longer wait times for customers.

The last big subject discussed was trying to figure out how to get the community more involved in events. Most agreed the biggest reason many people are not involved is that they do not know events are happening in the first place. One idea to change this was a community calendar with all events, although there are a few different calendars online, printed calendars may work. The second idea was to use social media, even more, to get people involved.