Rock Springs Miners 14U hockey team splits with Jackson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — The Rock Springs Miners 14U hockey team hosted the Jackson Moose for a two-game set on Saturday, January 11.

The teams split the games, as Rock Springs would take the first and Jackson the second. Rock Springs improved to 11-4-1 on the season, and are currently in first place in the 14U division of the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League.

Game 1: Rock Springs 3 – Jackson 2

After an even first period, Miner Karsen Greene opened up the scoring four minutes in the second. Jackson would bounce back, scoring the next two goals.

With a minute left in the game, it looked like Jackson would have the victory, but Rock Springs scored twice in the final minute to secure the win.

Ethan Millemon had the game-tying goal with 43 seconds remaining, setting up Connor Politi to score the game-winner with only 13 seconds left.

Game 2: Rock Springs 1 – Jackson 2

Rock Springs got the early jump in the second game, as Taylor Gili gave the Miners the lead at 13:34 in the first period. Jackson would return with two unanswered goals to give the Moose the victory.

Rock Springs goaltender Richard Barnes played well, stopping 32 of 34 shots in net.

Up next

The Miners will host the Casper Oilers at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center on February 8.