Rocky Mountain Power Foundation’s $5,000 Grant to Actors’ Mission

Ron and Rick admire AM’s new beam

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Actors’ Mission has been awarded a gift of $5,000 from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

Rocky Mountain Power has been a contributor to the Actors’ Mission building project in downtown Rock Springs since its beginnings in 2016. As the construction on the black box theatre continues, these funds are being used for a project that adds stronger beams to the flooring in order to provide the needed support for the seating and stage on the main floor. Ron Wild, Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager and Rick Cozad, Actors’ Mission Board President, examine the work as it is being completed. Wild states, “Rocky Mountain Power is pleased to support these hardworking volunteers in their efforts to build a community theatre for Sweetwater County.”

Funded in 1988 by Pacific Power, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. Its mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power.