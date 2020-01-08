RS athlete Jayson Caudell signs with Chadron State College

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 7, 2020) — Rock Springs’ Jayson Caudell signed his letter of intent tonight to run track for Chadron State College after high school.

Caudell has run track since he was a freshman in high school, originally joining to stay in shape for basketball.

“As a freshman, I went to state and loved it, so I kept running. I was going to play soccer, but decided not to since I did so well in cross country,” Caudell said.

Caudell claimed he chose Chadron because they treat their track team like family.

“That’s a big thing for me,” he said. “When I’m running, I want to know that I have my brothers there that are going to support me and push me to be a better runner. It was a brotherhood mentality.”

Advertisement

Caudell looks forward to participating in the steeplechase at Chadron, an event that is often overlooked in Wyoming’s high school track.

“According to my coach, I’ll be running the steeplechase and cross country. Cross country is now moving from a 5k to a 10k, so I’ll be running an extra three miles. I’m excited to just to see how I do.”

Caudell said he also looks forward to working with his team in achieving a common goal.

“Again, I’m excited to see how I do. I love the brotherhood, the coach is amazing, I’m excited to be there and help achieve the goal we are all looking for.”

Caudell discussed how preparation will have to change moving into the college level.

“I’m definitely going to have to run a lot more. I think I’m ready for it,” he said. “I just have to prepare a little bit better, and I’ll be there.”

Sponsor

Caudell expressed thanks to his high school coaches, family, and friends who have guided him along the way.

“I’d like to thank (coach) DeKrey and Donna for pushing me through everything that I’ve gone through, with my whole high school career of running. My parents, both my dad, my step-mother, and my mother, for always being there for me through everything.