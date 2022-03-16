RS Chamber of Commerce to host the Liberty Parade in July

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the community to the Liberty Parade that will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022, starting at 10 a.m.

The parade line will start at the Western Wyoming Community College west parking lot. They are currently accepting entries for the parade. The Rock Springs Chamber would like to recognize our local veterans and service members and would be honored to have them be part of the parade.

If you are interested in being part of the Liberty Parade, please call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771.