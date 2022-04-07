RS Chamber of Commerce’s Paxton’s Friends receives $7,535 from recent fundraising efforts

Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rocks Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Paxton’s Friends Fund receives $7,535 from recent fund raising efforts from the Marshall family.

Last month, the Young at Heart Community Center was the host site for Superhero Day held in honor of Paxton Marshall, a 17-month-old boy who lost his battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on September 1, 2021. “That was his birthday weekend. I really thought that he would be here to get to celebrate his second birthday, but unfortunately, we just weren’t that lucky. We wanted to honor him and this was the best way we thought we could, by throwing a party and inviting the community to bring their kids and have a fun day honoring our Superhero,” explained Tiffany Marshall, Paxton’s mom.

The Superhero day included one-dollar activities such as bike raffles, a cupcake walk, and food, as well as free activities including face painting, bouncy houses, games and superhero pictures. Over 200 people attended the day and donated to the Paxton’s Friends Fund. The event raised $4,800.

The Paxton Marshall Fundraising Facebook page also held a few Superbowl Square raffles in February that raised $2,300 and a 50/50 raffle in March that raised $435 all for the Paxton’s Friends Fund.

Paxton’s Friends Fund was created to provide financial assistance to families in Sweetwater County who are facing the hard and trying times of taking care of a child diagnosed with leukemia while still having to balance their families, work, and everything else that life throws at them. The application for financial assistance can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website or by visiting

www.Marshallstrong.net.

The Story behind Paxton’s Friends Fund: Paxton was diagnosed with infant Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia back in November 2020. Once diagnosed, Paxton was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where he and his parents spent the bulk of his 10-month battle. “Trying to balance Paxton in Salt Lake City while keeping Karly’s life somewhat normal, while Patrick and I also tried to work was beyond difficult for our family. Because of COVID, Patrick and I were the only ones that could be with Paxton in his hospital room during most of his time at Primary’s, so Karly was never able to visit or see her brother” explained Paxton’s mom, Tiffany Marshall.

As news spread of Paxton’s diagnosis, the community rallied around the Marshall family by helping with their daughter Karly and offering any support they could. Brianna Romero, the Director of the Early Learning Center at Young at Heart, jumped at the chance to help the Marshall family, as both Paxton and Karly attended their program. Romero created the Paxton Marshall Fundraising Page to provide updates and host fundraising activities to support Paxton and his family and also worked with Marshall’s sisters to create Paxton’s www.Marshallstrong.net website. “When Tiffany told me about Paxton, my heart just broke. He was such a fun baby to have in our infant room and we just wanted to do anything we could to support them during this devastating time.” Romero was able to raise money by selling Marshallstrong apparel and hosting various activities on the fundraising page.

When the Marshall family received the news that Paxton’s cancer was just too much for his body, it completely devastated not just them, but the community too. Honoring Paxton and his journey, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce created the Paxton’s Friends Fund to help other children and their families in the community who battle leukemia. “The Marshall family is important to us and have been such great members of our community, we wanted to support them and honor Paxton’s Legacy by creating a fund to help others going through what sweet Paxton and his family went through,” explained Rick Lee, the CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Since establishing the Paxton’s Friends Fund, the Chamber has raised money by offering a 50/50 raffle at their annual golf tournament and selling cards at the Chamber of Commerce building. In addition, fundraising efforts from the Paxton Marshall Fundraising Page has also raised money for the Paxton’s Friends Fund. “Paxton and his journey made such an impact on our lives, and the lives of people who didn’t even know him, that we decided to keep his fundraising page up so that those who want to continue supporting the Paxton’s Friend Fund are able to do so. We aren’t doing as much as we were when Paxton was going through treatment, but we still want to honor him on special days like his birthday,” Romero said.

To read more about Paxton’s journey, to purchase Marshallstrong apparel, or to donate to Paxton’s Friends Fund, visit www.Marshallstrong.net or stop by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.