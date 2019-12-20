RS drops first game of FGC tournament versus Mountain View

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 19, 2019) — The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament began today and will run through Saturday.

The tournament features teams from all over the state of Wyoming, as well as teams from Utah and Idaho.

Rock Springs faced Mountain View for its first match of the tournament, losing in a narrow 51-59 margin.

The two teams battled hard throughout the first quarter of play, with Mountain View taking a 14-8 lead into the second quarter.

The Buffaloes opened the second quarter with a pair of three-point makes from junior Ashton Schofield and senior Braeden Walk. The Tigers would reply with a quick layup from senior Jayson Caudell and a three-point make from junior Zach Tranchitella, making the score 19-15.

Sponsor

The Tigers had a chance to bring the game within two points but missed a pair of free-throw attempts from Tranchitella. Mountain View then capitalized by draining a three-point shot.

The Tigers answered back with a fast-break layup as well as a three-point make in their next two possessions, bringing the score to 22-20 and forcing a Mountain View timeout with 2:57 remaining in the second quarter.

The Buffaloes would then go on a 6-0 run to end the half with a lead of 28-20.

Rock Springs scored the opening points of the second half after a quick layup. The Buffaloes replied with a layup of their own, tacking on an extra point from a free-throw from senior Briggin Bluemel.

Advertisement

Mountain View went on a 4-2 run before a timeout was called with 3:42 left in the third quarter. A pair of missed Tiger free-throws were answered by a pair of makes from the Buffaloes, who then took a 37-28 lead. An extra Buffalo free-throw made the game 38-28 with 2:00 left in the third. Rock Springs would then go on a 7-2 run to close out the third quarter 40-35.

Rock Springs continued scoring to open the fourth quarter, making back to back two-point tries to bring the score to 40-39. The Buffaloes answered with a made free-throw, before taking a timeout with 7:06 to play in the fourth.

The Tigers would then find a dunk as well as a made free-throw to take their first lead of the game, 41-42, with 6:10 left in the fourth. The two teams exchanged the lead until senior Kimball Madsen drained a three-point try, giving the Buffaloes a four-point lead, 48-44.

Advertisement

Rock Springs replied with a layup of their own, only to have Mountain View fire back with a pair of layups, leading to a Tiger timeout with 2:16 left in the fourth.

The Tigers would come out of the timeout with a two-point make from Jayson Caudell, bringing the score to 53-48. A pair of Buffalo free-throws would extend the lead to seven with a minute left in the game.

The two teams then traded layups, before the Buffaloes would find a pair of free-throw makes to dribble out the game with a score of 59-51.

The Tigers face their second opponent of the day, Rawlins, tonight at 6 p.m.