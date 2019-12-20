RS falters in second game of tournament, losing to Rawlins

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 20, 2019) — Rock Springs boys varsity team lost their second game of the Flaming Gorge Classic tournament last night, as they fell to Rawlins 59-63.

A strong opening quarter for the Tigers saw them take an early 10-2 lead before Rawlins called a timeout with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Out of the timeout, Rock Springs found a quick layup from senior Jayson Caudell.

The two teams traded two-point possessions throughout the rest of the first quarter, ending with an Outlaw layup by Ashton Barto to close the quarter out with a Tiger lead, 17-11.

Junior Collin Madsen would find the first points of the second quarter, as he drained a three-point try to bring the lead up to nine points in favor of the Tigers. Rawlins would answer back with a one-point free-throw followed up by a made three by sophomore Jarron Mascarenas.

The Outlaws then went on an 8-4 run before a Tiger timeout with 4:00 in the second quarter, the score down to a one-point Tiger lead at 24-23.

A quick Rock Springs layup by senior Justis Reese brought about rapid scoring throughout the remaining second quarter. The Tigers would hold on to their one-point lead at half time, leading 35-34.

Rock Springs would find the scoreboard first in the third quarter with a quick layup, but this was immediately answered by a deep three-point make by Outlaw junior Mitchell Allard, tying the score at 37-37. The two teams would then trade layups on their respective possessions before an Outlaw timeout with 6:11 left in the third quarter.

The score would remain tied after the timeout until late in the third quarter when the Outlaws would find a 10-4 run to bring the score to 45-51 in favor of the Outlaws to close out the third quarter of play.

Rock Springs found the scoreboard early in the fourth with a three-point make from Justis Reese to bring the Outlaw lead to within three points. Back-to-back free-throw makes from the Outlaws would bump their lead to 6 with 3:23 left in the game.

The Tigers would find a layup before the Outlaws answered with a 7-2 run with a minute left in the game. Reese would add another three-point make for the Tigers before calling a timeout with 42 seconds left in the game and the score 56-61.

Rawlins then called another timeout with just 30 seconds left in the game, the score remaining 56-61. A pair of Outlaw free-throws bumped the lead to seven before a last-second three by Justis Reese ended the game, 59-63.

The Tigers are set to face Thunder Basin tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the Rock Springs Tiger Main Gym.