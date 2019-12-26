RS Family Recreation Center hosts public ice skating

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 26, 2019) — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is opening the ice arena for public use today and tomorrow.

 

This is a great chance for families and friends to get out on the ice and enjoy the rec center’s skating rink.

The arena is open until 4:45 p.m. today and will be open from noon until 6:45 p.m. tomorrow.

Along with general admission fees, hockey and figure skates are available to rent for $3.

 

Wyo4News was at the arena today, here are some photos that were taken:

Erin Bailey, 5, learns how to ice skate with family at the rec center.
Mike Benoit and his daughter Maggie, 9, teach the younger Julia, 6, how to skate.
Paityn Yeager, age 11, strikes a pose after slipping on the ice.
Orrin Hardinger teaches his daughters Maela, 6, and Briella, 4, how to skate
Friends Paityn Yeager and Bailey Freeze, 11, skate together at the rec center.
Friends gather for a picture together on the ice.
(From left to right: Jacob Fink, 15, Savanna Bailey, 10, Tristin Dodd, 13, Emily Fink, 14)
April Fassett and Chantel Bearden teach young Serenity Snyder, 4, how to skate.
A great crowd of skaters fills up the ice at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center on Dec. 26.

 

