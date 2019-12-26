RS Family Recreation Center hosts public ice skating

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 26, 2019) — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is opening the ice arena for public use today and tomorrow.

This is a great chance for families and friends to get out on the ice and enjoy the rec center’s skating rink.

The arena is open until 4:45 p.m. today and will be open from noon until 6:45 p.m. tomorrow.

Along with general admission fees, hockey and figure skates are available to rent for $3.

Wyo4News was at the arena today, here are some photos that were taken: