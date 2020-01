ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — The Rock Springs Tigers boys swim team hosted an invitational meet tonight at the Tiger pool in Rock Springs.

Among the schools that attended were Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Lyman, and Kemmerer.

The Tigers are on the road tomorrow as they head to the Evanston invite over the weekend.

The results of tonight’s meet will be posted as they become available. Here are some photos from tonight’s meet: