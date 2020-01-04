RS Indoor track prepares to kick off 2020 season

By Dylan Rohrer, Wyo4News.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan 3. 2020) — The Rock Springs indoor track season is set to begin on Jan. 6, led by longtime head coach Brad DeKrey.

Coaching since 1986, DeKrey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to an indoor track program that consistently is successful.

Wyo4News sat down with coach DeKrey to discuss the upcoming season and his approach going into 2020.

Returning class strengths and weaknesses

“We have some real solid senior girls coming back,” DeKrey said. “We’re a little thin in the boys, though we do have some boys throwers that have been with us for a while. It’s kind of hard to say after fall sports got over and winter sports started, so it’s hard to say how many kids will be coming out. We’re hoping that all the kids who came out last year will return.”

Holes to be filled on the roster

DeKrey was very optimistic about the girl’s performance last year, noting that “with the girls, we were pretty good”, but says he wants to fill some needs for this year.

“We’d like to be able to fill the holes in the 400, and in the 800,” he said. “For the boys, we’re going to be sort of thin in the distance, but hopefully strong in the throws.”

“We want to try to maintain,” DeKrey noted. “The tough part is filling relays, such as the 4×2, the medley relay, the one, and two-mile relay for both boys and girls. So we hope to get all of those things filled, work on our jumps, but it will be really hard to tell until we see the whites of their eyes.”

“We’re hoping to get some new kids to fill the old spots,” he said.

New faces in the coaching staff

After losing the coach for the long, high and triple jumps, DeKrey and his staff settled on a new hire for the job.

“We’re in the same position as a coaching staff that we are with the kids right now,” DeKrey said. “We don’t really know how to set any goals until we find out who’s coming out.”

DeKrey discussed some of the general goals that he and his coaching staff has entering the 2020 season.

“We want to coach them up the best we can, we want to make it an athlete-centered program, and I think that with the staff we have is committed to all of that.”

Competition scattered across the state

DeKrey described the indoor track competition his team will face an anomaly, noting the vast variety of competition that changes season to season.

“Some individual kids from other schools that don’t have indoor track can join a program that’s close to them, there’s girls last year from Rawlins who joined in with the Laramie group and ended up winning the team title. Some of the perennials, though, Cheyenne Central, Laramie, Thunder Basin, who was very strong last year, has us hoping that we can get close to the kind of points we had last year.”

“There are 26 schools that participate, and they are all in the same mix. So it’s an interesting activity in that we go up against everybody.”

Goals for the season

DeKrey talked about some of the high hopes he has for his squad entering the new season.

“We hope to finish in the top ten for the boys, and the top four or five for the girls. Until we see the competition in the first meet when we go to Natrona, we won’t really know.”

“We were third in the girls last year, we had some injury, sickness, and eligibility issues last year with the boys that kind of took the thunder out from underneath us, so we are hoping that we can at least match what we did last year.”