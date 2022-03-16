RS Main Street/URA announces the 2022 Artist and Maker’s Market

Photos submitted by The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is partnering with the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) to bring you the second annual Artist and Maker’s Market at Bunning Hall on Saturday, March 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The list of this year’s Artists and Makers include:

Helena Albers (pebble art)

Kimmie Diehl Rouse (quilts)

Cindy Elg (home décor)

Susie von Ahrens (glass art)

Donna Toly (Ukranian eggs, bowl cozies, kitchen towels, Baklava)

Edie Reed (paintings)

Diana and Steven Miller (woodworking and rocks)

Debora Soulé (paintings)

Gwendolyn Quitberg (floral oil paintings)

Amber Marie Hunt (face painting)

Brian Hunt (turned wood)

Joseph Skimehorn (airbrushed tattoos)

Travis Hart (wood and sculpture)

Jamie Rodgers (bike wheel wreaths

Bea Jacobson (bathsalts and balms)

Jackie Bross (caramel apples and baked goods)

Lynda Stoops (jewelry and crafts)

The second annual Artists and Makers Market will give the public an opportunity to see and acquire work by local creatives. From paintings, glass art, and wood items, to quilts, home décor and some yummy treats, there will be something for everyone. Special this year, two artists will be doing face painting and temporary spray tattoos!