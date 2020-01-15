RS woman charged with animal cruelty

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 14, 2020) — According to a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department, a Rock Springs woman has been charged with animal cruelty after it was discovered that a puppy under her care died of severe malnourishment.

The press release reads:

“On December 21, 2019, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 800 block of 7th Street in reference to a civil standby.

Upon arrival, two puppies were found to be severely malnourished. The caretaker of the animals, Lauryn Burge (20), was cited for Rock Spring Municipal Ordinance Cruelty to Animals – All Acts 1st Offense, 3-532(a)(1). This offense carries a fine up to $750.00 and/or 6 months in jail.

The owner of the animals, Jayden Dufford, later took the puppies to a local veterinarian for an evaluation. One puppy did not survive and the other was later released back to the owner.

The RSPD would like to remind citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Wyo4News will provide more information about the case as it becomes available.