RSHS student Alaina Kothe is holding a Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser tomorrow

Rock Springs- Rock Springs High School student Alaina Kothe is holding a Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser tomorrow afternoon. It all started when she needed to do a project so was interested in for her American Government class. She decided she had to do something with Cystic Fibrosis because it is a very important subject that needs more awareness.

Kothe was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at a very young age and stated “Most patients are not as healthy as I am.” Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects all organs in the body. It is the inability to absorb salt and causes mucus in excess amounts in all organs and systems. Kothe was in touch with the original creator of the Rock Springs Cystic Fibrosis fundraisers to see what she would need to do to make it all happen. She is also in touch with Great Strides which is a charity foundation for people with CF.

The fundraiser walk will take place tomorrow afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Rock Springs High School Parking lot. Participants do not have to pay but donations are greatly appreciated. There will also be a bake sale. All proceeds will be donated to great strides.

Her goal is to make as much as possible for Great Strides. On a final note, Kothe stated, “Chronic Illnesses are not as uncommon or as rare as people think, and they affect a person’s everyday life.”