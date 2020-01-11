RSHS swim invitational results

Rock Springs Tigers hosted an invitational swim meet at the Tiger pool on Jan. 10. The Tigers finished second at the meet, while the Green River Wolves finished first. Other teams that attended the meet were Kemmerer, Evanston, and Lyman.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) — Here are the results from last night’s invitational swim meet at the Tiger pool.

Final Results 

Green River High School placed first with a total of 346 points.

Rock Springs High School placed second with a total of 255 points.

200-yard medley relay 

Green River finished second with a time of 1:57.32.

Rock Springs finished third with a time of 1:57.77.

200-yard freestyle

For Green River, Araya Finley finished first with a time of 2:03.39. Levi Westburg finished seventh with a time of 2:13.06. Zeke Reading finished eighth with a time of 2:14.40.

For Rock Springs, Conley Searle finished second with a time of 2:04.84. Kyler Maedche finished third with a time of 2:08.45. Dailen Pederson finished ninth with a time of 2:16.03.

 

200-yard individual medley 

For Green River, Elijah Kraft finished second with a time of 2:15.39. Brady Young finished third with a time of 2:24.95. Jake Probst finished sixth with a time of 2:28.92.

For Rock Springs, Jeran Spicer finished fourth with a time of 2:26.45. Carter McBurnett finished fifth with a time of 2:28.67.

50-yard freestyle

For Green River, Ryan Fisher placed third with a time of 25.05. Trevor Moser finished fourth with a time of 25.50.

For Rock Springs, Anden Asper finished sixth with a time of 25.58. Talon Thomas finished seventh with a time of 25.86. Darrien Sherwood finished tenth with a time of 26.88.

1-meter diving 

Green River’s Braxton Cordova finished first with a score of 192.45. Kemmerer’s Raydin Scigliano finished second with a score of 171.50. Green River’s Kayson Snow finished third with a score of 164.70. Green River’s Kyle Kight finished fourth with a score of 158.35.

 

 

100-yard butterfly 

For Green River, Ryan Fisher finished second with a time of 1:02.00. Brady Young finished seventh with a time of 1:09.54.

For Rock Springs, Conley Searle finished third with a time of 1:02.95. Ryker Elkins finished eighth with a time of 1:10.91. John Spicer finished ninth with a time of 1:10.97.

100-yard freestyle

For Green River, Elijah Kraft finished first with a time of 53.21. Tyler Luth finished sixth with a time of 1:00.09.

For Rock Springs, Talon Thomas finished seventh with a time of 1:00.24. Anden Asper finished eighth with a time of 1:00.56.

500-yard freestyle 

For Rock Springs, Kyler Maedche finished first with a time of 5:42.56. Jeran Spicer finished third with a time of 5:49.80. John Spicer finished fifth with a time of 6:02.60.

For Green River, Araya Finley finished fourth with a time of 6:00.18. Levi Westburg finished sixth with a time of 6:04.07. Trevor Moser finished eighth with a time of 6:10.42.

 

200-yard freestyle relay 

Green River finished third with a time of 1:41.88.

Rock Springs finished fifth with a time of 1:43.92.

100-yard backstroke 

For Green River, Jake Probst finished first with a time of 1:05.61. Lander Welch finished third with a time of 1:07.86.

For Rock Springs, Dailen Pederson finished fifth with a time of 1:08.89. Erral Asper finished seventh with a time of 1:09.87. Darrien Sherwood finished tenth with a time of 1:14.55.

100-yard breaststroke

For Green River, Devin Bobbitt finished second with a time of 1:12.19. Zeke Reading finished fourth with a time of 1:15.78. Dade Lucero finished sixth with a time of 1:18.44.

For Rock Springs, Carter McBurnett finished fifth with a time of 1:17.56. Hudson Poyer finished seventh with a time of 1:20.99. Richard Wegner finished eighth with a time of 1:22.13.

400-yard freestyle relay

Green River finished first with a time of 3:41.03.

Rock Springs finished third with a time of 3:50.65.

Up next

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves travel to Evanston today, Jan 11. for the Evanston invitational.

