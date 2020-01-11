RSHS swim invitational results

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) — Here are the results from last night’s invitational swim meet at the Tiger pool.

Green River High School placed first with a total of 346 points.

Rock Springs High School placed second with a total of 255 points.

200-yard medley relay

Green River finished second with a time of 1:57.32.

Rock Springs finished third with a time of 1:57.77.

200-yard freestyle

For Green River, Araya Finley finished first with a time of 2:03.39. Levi Westburg finished seventh with a time of 2:13.06. Zeke Reading finished eighth with a time of 2:14.40.

For Rock Springs, Conley Searle finished second with a time of 2:04.84. Kyler Maedche finished third with a time of 2:08.45. Dailen Pederson finished ninth with a time of 2:16.03.

200-yard individual medley

For Green River, Elijah Kraft finished second with a time of 2:15.39. Brady Young finished third with a time of 2:24.95. Jake Probst finished sixth with a time of 2:28.92.

For Rock Springs, Jeran Spicer finished fourth with a time of 2:26.45. Carter McBurnett finished fifth with a time of 2:28.67.

50-yard freestyle

For Green River, Ryan Fisher placed third with a time of 25.05. Trevor Moser finished fourth with a time of 25.50.

For Rock Springs, Anden Asper finished sixth with a time of 25.58. Talon Thomas finished seventh with a time of 25.86. Darrien Sherwood finished tenth with a time of 26.88.

1-meter diving

Green River’s Braxton Cordova finished first with a score of 192.45. Kemmerer’s Raydin Scigliano finished second with a score of 171.50. Green River’s Kayson Snow finished third with a score of 164.70. Green River’s Kyle Kight finished fourth with a score of 158.35.

100-yard butterfly

For Green River, Ryan Fisher finished second with a time of 1:02.00. Brady Young finished seventh with a time of 1:09.54.

For Rock Springs, Conley Searle finished third with a time of 1:02.95. Ryker Elkins finished eighth with a time of 1:10.91. John Spicer finished ninth with a time of 1:10.97.

100-yard freestyle

For Green River, Elijah Kraft finished first with a time of 53.21. Tyler Luth finished sixth with a time of 1:00.09.

For Rock Springs, Talon Thomas finished seventh with a time of 1:00.24. Anden Asper finished eighth with a time of 1:00.56.

500-yard freestyle

For Rock Springs, Kyler Maedche finished first with a time of 5:42.56. Jeran Spicer finished third with a time of 5:49.80. John Spicer finished fifth with a time of 6:02.60.

For Green River, Araya Finley finished fourth with a time of 6:00.18. Levi Westburg finished sixth with a time of 6:04.07. Trevor Moser finished eighth with a time of 6:10.42.

200-yard freestyle relay

Green River finished third with a time of 1:41.88.

Rock Springs finished fifth with a time of 1:43.92.

100-yard backstroke

For Green River, Jake Probst finished first with a time of 1:05.61. Lander Welch finished third with a time of 1:07.86.

For Rock Springs, Dailen Pederson finished fifth with a time of 1:08.89. Erral Asper finished seventh with a time of 1:09.87. Darrien Sherwood finished tenth with a time of 1:14.55.

100-yard breaststroke

For Green River, Devin Bobbitt finished second with a time of 1:12.19. Zeke Reading finished fourth with a time of 1:15.78. Dade Lucero finished sixth with a time of 1:18.44.

For Rock Springs, Carter McBurnett finished fifth with a time of 1:17.56. Hudson Poyer finished seventh with a time of 1:20.99. Richard Wegner finished eighth with a time of 1:22.13.

400-yard freestyle relay

Green River finished first with a time of 3:41.03.

Rock Springs finished third with a time of 3:50.65.

Up next

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves travel to Evanston today, Jan 11. for the Evanston invitational.