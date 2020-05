ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 4, 2020) — Rock Springs High School (RSHS) will have their senior award night Tuesday, May 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Those that would like to attend will meet at RSHS at 5:45 p.m. All who attend will be driving around with the administration team to the houses of the seniors to give them their awards.