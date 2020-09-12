S.T.E.M. and how it can benefit your child

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) — What is S.T.E.M.? Science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Why is it important? Well science, technology, engineering, and mathematics plays a key role in your child’s future.

S.T.E.M. can also prepare your child for the workforce. Problem solving, independent thinking, teamwork, the use of technology, out-of-the-box thought process, and the ability to adapt to change, are all proven benefits of S.T.E.M.

Sweetwater County schools are implementing these programs and showing students how fun it can be to use math to make a functioning robot, a weight bearing bridge, electrical currents that can power toys, and charge devices.

The best part? These projects can even be done at home! Try a quick Google search to find projects you can do at home with your kids.