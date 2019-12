ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) — Sage Elementary School held its “Twas One Crazy Night Before Christmas” concert at 2:30 p.m. today at the gymnasium of the school.

Another showing of the concert will be available today at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium of the elementary school.

Wyo4News attended the concert. Here are some photos: