School safety and terroristic threats

Wyo4news Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – During the holiday break, Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were notified about social media threats of school violence in our district. The investigation culminated with the arrest of a Rock Springs juvenile on a charge of Terroristic Threats. The charge was filed in the Third Judicial District of Sweetwater County as the result of a coordinated effort with the Rock Springs Police Department, the Sweetwater County School District #1, and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

Law Enforcement and the School District will continue to investigate every report involving school violence fully. Those subjects involved could face severe legal and administrative consequences. Terroristic Threats is a Felony Offense under Wyoming Law and anyone convicted of the offense could face a maximum penalty of up to 3 years imprisonment. The consequences from the Sweetwater County School District could lead to the possible expulsion of students involved in making or spreading such threats.

We ask to work in cooperation with the public and the parents of all students to continue to keep our schools safe in the following ways:

Please promptly report any post indicating school violence to law enforcement, an adult, or school staff member.

Monitor any and all online activity by your child. Remind students that behind every screen is another human, just like them. There’s no such thing as posting anonymously. Words matter in all social media platforms.

Do not share or pass on any threatening post. Many times the same information is circulated between students.