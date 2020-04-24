SCSD #1 sending proposal for four-day school week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 Alternative Schedule Task Force will send a proposal to the Board of Trustees for a proposed four-day school week for the 2021-2022 school year. The options were narrowed down to three, with option 2 being the most favorable from the feedback the Task Force received from their staff and the public. The three options were:

Option 1

District students attend school four days a week. In addition to the student school days, District staff would attend one designated student day off and two ½ days on the designated student days off for collaboration, professional development, and/or planning each month.

Option 2

District students attend school four days a week. In addition to the student school days, District staff would attend every other designated student day off for collaboration, professional development, and/or planning each month.

Option 3

District students attend school five days a week, however on one (1) designated day, elementary students would dismiss from school two hours early and secondary students would arrive to school two hours later than their start time. District staff would have this late start/early release time for collaboration, professional development, and/or planning each week.

Below is a link that will take you to the presentation that has all of the survey data from both the Public Survey, Staff Survey, and the Alternative Schedule Task Force recommendation to the Board of Trustees, documents with data broke down into sub groups, a link to research articles, and a link for public feedback for the special board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 6 p.m. A public hearing will occur at 5 p.m.

http://www.sweetwater1.org/alternative_schedule_feed_back