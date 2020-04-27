SCSD #1 still looking for feedback on recommended four-day school week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 27, 2020) — Kelly McGovern, Superintendent for Sweetwater County School District #1, is continuing to ask for public input regarding the Alternative Task Force Schedule’s recommendation for a four-day school week. The schedule would begin the 2021-2022 school year. This will be discussed on Tuesday, April 28, with a public meeting at 5 p.m., and the board meeting to follow at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be live-streamed on YouTube with the link provided below. Complete information is provided below:

The window to provide feedback on the Alternative Schedule Task Force recommendation is still open until Tuesday, April 28 at 4:00 p.m.

Here is a link http://www.sweetwater1.org/alternative_schedule_feed_back that has the presentation and data from the Public Survey, Staff Survey, and the Alternative Schedule Task Force recommendation to the Board of Trustees. It also has subgroup info, a research articles link, and a public feedback link.

Public comments may be made at https://forms.gle/JL8EmrGWiRECyZq49

A Public Meeting to discuss the Alternate Schedule recommendation for all in-town schools and Desert School (Wamsutter) begins at 5:00 pm. on Tuesday. The meeting will be live stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCweyLB5vDQqtAJwudV0lYgA.

Then, a Special Board Meeting will follow beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will be live stream at the same link above. Public Comments can be submitted here too prior to the live event at the same link above until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28. All Public Comments will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for the special meeting. The Special Board Meeting is for the purpose of an Alternative Calendar presentation, public comment, consideration and possible action on an Alternative Calendar recommendation, consideration and possible action on District Policies, and action on standard personnel matters including hiring and resignations of certified staff.

Thank you.