SCSD #2 graduation plans involve a virtual presentation

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #2 released a statement regarding graduation plans for Green River High School (GRHS) and Expedition Academy (EA). Read the statement below.

Green River High School and Expedition Academy have announced their graduation plans for May 18, 19, and 20. Community input and ideas have help shape these events in hopes of making them memorable for the class of 2020 yet maintaining a safety guidelines for students, parents, staff and community.

Between April 28 and May 8: GRHS and EA administration will be communicating a schedule for students and parents to come to their schools in order to present diplomas and take pictures. This individual live ceremony will be possible while adhering to the process that will be communicated. The process will create a limit on the number of people present and a route into and out of the schools. Look for details from the school outlining the process and precautions for this effort. The photos will be added to the video streamed on May 18 or 19.

May 18 GRHS Virtual Graduation will run on YouTube and Facebook at 7 pm

Senator Barrasso message to GRHS

Welcome – Mr. Christensen

Senior Portraits with baby picture

Distinguished Speaker — Mr. Steve Schwartz

Class Speakers

Tribute to Military: those going on to serve the country – Mr. Howard

Video of Memories of the Class of 2020

Presentation of Diplomas (Announcement of Students and Pictures from presentation ceremony between May 4-8) Howard – Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, and Cum Laude Aimone Schwartz

Closing Remarks by Senior Speakers

Closing Video

Tuesday May 19: Virtual Graduation will run on YouTube and Facebook at 7 pm

Senior pictures and baby picture

Pomp and Circumstance music

Pledge of Allegiance – Student Shay Mahana

Welcome – Student Ashley Summer

Speaker – Superintendent Christensen

Comments – Steve Core (Board President)

Musical Number (EAHS Choir)

Student Speakers – Jerra Lester and Dawson Heiss

Speaker — Mr. Aaron Crego

Senator Barrasso – video

Presentation of Diplomas – ( Read name, Picture of Student in Cap and Gown, Picture of Diplomas)

Presentation of graduates – Student Amber Pehringer

Closing – Mr. Obray

Video of Memories of the Class of 2020

Exit – Pomp and Circumstances – Pictures of EAHS Seniors

May 20 – ALL Senior Rolling Parade Starting at 8:00 PM

The community is encouraged to line the parade route while maintaining social distancing guideline to help celebrate the graduates of the GRHS and EA class of 2020. Noise makers, signs and tributes to seniors are encouraged during the parade which will begin on the Wild Horse Canyon Road and end at Stratton Myers Park.

Seniors will be encouraged to decorate their vehicles and ride along with immediate family members.

A traditional parade is not possible based on the size and scope of this event. This will be a “rolling parade” which will require vehicles to obey traffic laws along the route.

The suggested route will begin at the Hampton Inn, go over the overpass, up Unita, turn on Upland Drive, drive by HS, turn left on Hitching Post, past the football field (lights on) turn right onto Monroe and end at Stratton Myers Park. Students and families should practice social distancing and avoid riding with peers. Parking at the Horse Corals, Stratton Myer Park, Veterans Park, and Rodeo Grounds should allow for a great view of the fireworks.

Parking for Fireworks Stratton Myers Park Veterans Park Rodeo Grounds Horse Corrals

