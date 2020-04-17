SCSD #2 to finish school year on Adapted Learning Plan

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 17, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #2 announced today that they will complete the current school year under its Adapted Learning Plan. After consultation with local health officials, the decision was made to complete the year in the current format, primarily out of concern for the health and welfare for students, staff, and the community.

District officials recognize that the potential benefit from bringing students and staff back to the buildings for a few days does not outweigh the potential detrimental impact of a rush to get back to normal. Steve Core, Sweetwater #2 Board Chair said, “Uncertainty around a decision about the end of the school year seems to be creating more stress than simply making the decision and allowing parents, teachers, and students to plan for it.”

The district is also in the process of finalizing plans for its commencement exercises, scheduled for May 18 and 19. Though graduation ceremonies are still planned for those dates, they will undoubtedly look different than the traditional event. A survey was sent to senior students and parents with possible options, one of which was to push the date back, in hopes of a more traditional ceremony. Green River High School and Expedition Academy administration will publicize a decision in the upcoming week.

The district appreciates the effort of the community in showing courage and strength through this difficult time.