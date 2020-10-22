SCSO purchases equipment thanks to nearly $100K in grant funds

Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 22, 2020) – Sheriff John Grossnickle today announced that the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recently purchased some new equipment thanks to nearly $100,000 in federal and state grant funding awarded to the agency earlier this year.

The first grant, administered by the Department of Justice and worth $58,000, allowed the sheriff’s office to obtain two mobile electronic billboards, 36 air-purifying respirators, and infrastructure improvements to include upgrades to their emergency AM radio network to allow coverage for both Rock Springs and Green River. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office was one of only seven law enforcement agencies across the country awarded funding through this federal grant program.

The second grant, administered by the Wyoming First Responder AED Project and worth approximately $38,000, allowed the sheriff’s office to outfit each of their 21 patrol deputies with a Physio-Control Lifepak CR2 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

“We last bought respirators in 2004, and AEDs in 2010. So, we were long overdue. It was a team effort in seeking out, applying for, and receiving these grant awards, and we are thankful that we were finally able to make it happen,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy Jason Mower.

Grossnickle said, “These grants are a reflection of our continued efforts and commitment to streamline and optimize our organization in a financially responsible manner. My administration has made it a priority to mitigate the use of public money by supplementing taxpayer dollars with alternative funding sources whenever and wherever possible. I appreciate our team’s hard work and diligence in seeing this project through.”