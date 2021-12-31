Self defense classes for women starting soon at RSPD

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A New Year’s resolution can be a good way to start something that has been put off until the proverbial “some day.”

Learning self-defense is a good example. Self-defense classes for women are being offered for free at the Rock Springs Police Department in the new year. The three-week course will be held three Saturdays in a row: Jan. 8, 15, and 22, between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Format of the program includes in-class settings and the practice of techniques. Women will be taught to defend themselves from an attacker. The classes will incorporate mock wrestling with a female officer.

“We have done several of these classes, and everyone seems to really like it,” said Rock Springs Police Department Sergeant Clay Jarvie. “Anyone who is semi-interested should come because it will be worth it.”

Interested persons may contact Officer Nicole Baker at 307-352-1588 for more information and to sign up.