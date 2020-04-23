Send a message of gratitude to our front line heroes

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) – Commerce Bank of Wyoming encourages the community to express their support and gratitude for our front line heroes. CBWY is hosting a webpage to submit and display thank you messages to front line workers.

“While the coronavirus pandemic has altered life for everyone; our healthcare workers, first responders, public safety officers, grocery clerks, postal carriers, and others continue to serve our communities while balancing concern for their own health and safety,” said Tiffany Kindel, Vice President Branch Manager.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming wanted to help honor these front line workers by sharing their stories and providing a platform for others to express their appreciation.

Visit www.commercebankwyoming.com/behindthemask to submit your message along with a picture or drawing of your hero to show your appreciation.