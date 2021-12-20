Signups for self-paced RSFRC indoor Ironman Triathlon underway

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 20, 2021 — Robyn Rasmussen was a die-hard athlete. Competing in Ironman Triathlons was her thing.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

As Rock Springs Family Recreation Superintendent (RSFRS), it was her idea to hold an indoor Ironman Triathlon contest, as she had done during her previous employment at the Rock Springs Civic Center, one in which everyone qualified to compete.

This year’s indoor Ironman Triathlon at RSFRC will be the second one she has held as superintendent there.

An Ironman Triathlon is a series of events that only serious athletes consider. It consists of swimming 2.4 miles, bicycling 112 miles, and running 26.22-mile marathon, in that order, all in one day. It is one of the most difficult events in the world.

Rasmussen’s indoor Ironman Triathlon is different. The competitors have 21 days to accomplish the tasks in piecemeal fashion. Participants have three weeks to finish what equals the same distances as a one-day Ironman Triathlon.

They can accomplish the bits and pieces at the RSFRC, at home, or anywhere. Competitors can daily log their running miles on a treadmill, or the streets. They can start and stop whenever they want. They are on their honor to record the distances and times.

“I broke it down into 21 days,” said Rasmussen. “If they did part of it every day for 21 days, they would have to swim 3.67 laps per day, bike 5.3 miles, and run 1.25 miles.”

Robyn explained to Wyo4News some of the benefits for competitors.

“It holds people accountable, especially people who have a new year’s resolution,” Rasmussen said. “It is fun for them to see how other people are doing.” Competitors post their totals each week on a large board, which is posted at the RSFRC.

People come in and tell each other their experiences. One day, someone related to Rasmussen that the contest taught him how to swim. The pool at the center does not have a deep end. Steadily, day by day, he practiced and soon knew how to swim.

The deadline for registration is January 7, and costs $25 to enroll. Those interested can register at the RSFRC between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Upon registering, the paperwork will explain the rules. The contest begins January 10, and finishes January 30.