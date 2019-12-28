Sled enthusiasts flock to Blairtown park

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 27, 2019) — As snow continues to fall, residents of Rock Springs break out their sleds and head to the Blairtown park sledding hill to enjoy some fun in the snow.

Many locals take sledding for granted, as Wyoming almost always provides plenty of snow to race across.

But for one family, the Terrezas, snow is almost unheard of. Traveling from Mexico to visit family for the holidays, the Terrezas took advantage of the rare opportunity to experience sledding in Wyoming weather. This is their first time sledding, and for many members of the family, their first experience with snow.

The Terrezas and others gathered at the Blairtown park sledding hill today to enjoy some fun. Wyo4News joined the crowds at the hill today, here are some pictures from a snowy, fun-filled afternoon: