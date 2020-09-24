Small-Town Scholar, Kelcee Seiller!

Darrian Mechling

[email protected] ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) — We would like to introduce you to our Green River Small-Town Scholar of the Week, Kelcee Seiller. Kelcee was nominated because she has the brightest smile, the most outgoing personality, and lights up every room she walks into. Her laugh is infectious and she always goes the extra mile in everything she does. Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Green River Basin, FCU and ARS, Fire, and Flood. Kelcee is a student at Green River High School. Learn more about Kelcee below!

What do you want to be when you grow up? A photographer

Batman or Superman? Batman

Who do you look up to? My sister, Darrian

Favorite teacher? Mr. Skinner, Ms. Mosely, and Mr. Stiess.