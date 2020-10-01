Small-Town Scholar, Kelton Seiller!

Darrian Mechling

[email protected] GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 1, 2020) — We would like to introduce you to our Green River Small-Town Scholar of the Week, Kelton Seiller. Kelton was nominated because he is a strong and determined student. He works very hard at everything he does and will do anything for anyone. Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Green River Basin, FCU and ARS, Fire, and Flood. Kelton is a student at Green River High School. Learn more about Kelton below!

What do you want to be when you grow up? A Drone Pilot in the Military.

Batman or Superman? Batman

Who do you look up to? My sister, Darrian.