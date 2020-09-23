Small-Town Scholar! Nellie Vesterby!

Darrian Mechling

Nellie Vesterby

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — We would like to introduce you to our Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar of the Week, Nellie Vesterby. Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by ARS-Flood and Fire and Fremont Motors. Nellie is a Fourth Grade student at Stagecoach Elementary. Learn more about Nellie below!

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a Vet.

Batman or Superman? Batman

Who do you look up to? My principal Jennifer Palacios

Favorite teacher? Mrs. Fatheringham