Spring Sport Senior Drag in Green River taking place Saturday, May 9

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — Another drag will take place in Sweetwater County this weekend, as the Spring Sport Senior Drag will take place in Green River on Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m. The drag will honor all the seniors who would have played sports this spring, but were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route will start at the Green River High School parking lot, then will go from Upland to Uinta, then to the overpass down Flaming Gorge Way to South 4th West. The drag will continue onto West 2nd South back to Uinta and head back to GRHS.

Participants can tune in to KUGR 1490 AM to hear the senior speeches as they drag.