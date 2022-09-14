(123RF photo)

Tanya Baer

Sweetwater County – Often when people find themselves going through difficulties in life, it can make them feel like they are alone, but this is not the case. There are many support groups in Sweetwater County for various topics. Here is a list.

Grounded Moon offers several no-cost support groups where donations are accepted but not expected. On Mondays at 7:00 p.m., Grounded Moon hosts their All Pathways Support Group. This support group is for anyone and everything that might be troubling a person. On Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., they offer a free sound bath group. On Thursdays at 6:00 p.m., Grounded Moon has an overeaters support group for those suffering from food and body image issues. On Saturdays, they host two groups. One for gentle yoga at 6:30 p.m., and the other for meditation at 7:45 p.m. All Grounded Moon support groups are held at 426 Evans Street in Rock Springs.

Another support group offered is for parents who have lost a child. Heather Williams, the creator of the group stated, “We have learned that grief is so much bigger than loss through death,” when describing the group. The group is typically held over Zoom but can also be done in person and there is a Facebook group with the Zoom and time info every week. Times may vary due to group members’ schedules.

There is a group called Motivation Don’t Die. This is a recovery group run by certified recovery coach Aaron Lee Webb. Members of the group occasionally meet up for different events such as barbeques for recovery month or Thanksgiving Dinner. There are also events where members share their stories. Those interested can find more information from the Facebook group.

The Wyoming Harm Reduction Collective is a group dedicated to helping improve health outcomes for people who use drugs. This is done by educating people about harm reduction services and programs meant to reduce opioid overdoses as well as HIV and hepatitis C infections. They meet over Zoom every other Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss current focus points, goals, and progress. Go to their website for more information.

Curvy Girls Scoliosis support group is a support group offered for those who deal with scoliosis. Meeting times depend on your location, or you can view locations and groups by clicking here.