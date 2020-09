Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) –Monthly Sweetwater County Historical Museum Board Meeting has been rescheduled.

The meeting will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting, held online via GoToMeeting, is open to the public. For more information, contact the Museum at 307-872-6435 or see it online at https://www.sweetwatermuseum.org/ or on Facebook.