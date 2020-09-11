Sweetwater County Historical Museum, Wyoming History Trivia



[email protected] Darrian Mechling GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) — A fun trivia question from the Sweetwater County Historical Museum Facebook page – “Our Wyoming History Trivia challenge was:

Sponsor

What film actor who was a Wyoming native appeared in over a dozen movies between 1937 and 1955, including 1945’s “They Were Expendable,” with John Wayne?”

The answer is Bruce Kellogg, born in Thermopolis on April 13, 1910.

His other screen credits included “Remember Pearl Harbor,” “The Bells of Capistrano,” (both released in 1942), and “The Deerslayer” (1943). He died in Santa Monica, California, on May 22, 1967.

Like and follow the Sweetwater County Historical Museum for more fun facts, virtual events, and bring your family in for a visit full of fun and learning.