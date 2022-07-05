Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Celebrates 100 Certified Tourism Ambassadors

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
Sweetwater County- The Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism (SWCTT) board is excited to announce that 100 frontline employees in Sweetwater County have achieved the designation of Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) since the program’s inception in 2021, with more than 20 additional individuals enrolled in the program and expected to become certified in the next two months.
The Sweetwater County CTA program is part of an industry-recognized international certification program developed by the Tourism Ambassador Instituteä. It is multi-faceted and serves to increase tourism by inspiring frontline employees and volunteers to turn every visitor encounter into a positive experience. Tourism is an economic driver in Sweetwater County; the CTA program serves to support this.
“Frontline employees and residents that interact with visitors, and potential residents, help support and ensure the success of the local economy. With the CTA program, the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism board hopes to give frontline employees and volunteers the tools and resources they need to be ambassadors for the great community in which we live and work,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism.
Individuals who pass the Sweetwater County CTA program become part of a growing network of dedicated CTAs in the region and will have the opportunity to engage in ongoing learning opportunities, participate in networking events, visit local attractions, and earn CTA credentials to use in their respective careers.
“Becoming a CTA shows the pride that one holds for our beautiful destination and the commitment one has to share that pride with visitors,” said Hannah Putnam, Industry Relations Specialist.
The Sweetwater County CTA program curriculum includes topics such as the history, geography, attractions in Sweetwater County, customer service development, and what it means to be an ambassador.
For more information, please call 307.382.2538.
Sweetwater County Certified Tourism Ambassadors
Kara Andrysiak
Liisa Anselmi Dalton
Chad Banks
Grace Banks
Tanya Barger
Kyler Bartlett
Kelly Battisti
Amanda Benson
Bridget Bernard
Graydon Bingham
Skye Boyd
Trina Brittain
Devon Brubaker
Frances Chavez
Curt Christensen
Tommy Clark
Stacy Colvin
Brianna Cukale
Brandi Dale
Dawn Dale
Eva Dallmann
Lucy Diggins-Wold
Michelle DiTullio
Ian Doak
Samantha Doak
Veronica Donaldson
Katie Duncombe
Rebecca Fagnant
Alyze Farris
Jessica Florencio
Anne-Marie Foster
Benjamin Freeman
Shirley Freeman
Presley Frink
Jessica Fuller
Kaelea Gibson
Chezney Goglio
Torie Green
Tricia Green
Cathy Greene
Kristen Gresham
Jason Grubb
Jasmine Hall
Kaylee Hallett
Lisa Herrera
Heather Hubert
Kaylee hughes
Stacy Jones
Tammy Keifer
Irish Kreis
Darrian Krentz
Elizabeth Langi
Glenn Lansberry, Jr.
JT Larson
Rick Lee
Erika Koshar
Heather Lees
Elena Lozoya
Shae Lux
Mark Lyon
Mary Manatos
Megan McComas
Kenneth McCormack
Linda McGovern
Clint McJunkin
Sandy McJunkin
Jenissa Meredith
Jennifer Messer
Justin Meyer
Josh Milbrandt
Celeste Montoya
Cindy Moore
Michele Moritz
Maria Gatti Mortensen
Amanda Murphy
Tamara Musgrove
Terri Nations
Katie Olsen
Julie Oman
Kandi Pendleton
Jessica Phillips
Hannah Putnam
Gwendolyn Quitberg
Rosa Reyna-Pugh
Irene Richardson
Bailee Roberts
Thelma Robinson
Ashlyn Santhuff
Kyra Seppie
Eve Soldner
Sophie Spicer
Kim Strid
Meg Torgersen
Dominique Torres
Tammy Valdez
Meagan Varley
Mary Vigil
Allison Volcic
Tricia Watkins
Presley Weaver
Peggy Webb
