Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Celebrates 100 Certified Tourism Ambassadors

Sweetwater County- The Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism (SWCTT) board is excited to announce that 100 frontline employees in Sweetwater County have achieved the designation of Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) since the program’s inception in 2021, with more than 20 additional individuals enrolled in the program and expected to become certified in the next two months.

The Sweetwater County CTA program is part of an industry-recognized international certification program developed by the Tourism Ambassador Instituteä. It is multi-faceted and serves to increase tourism by inspiring frontline employees and volunteers to turn every visitor encounter into a positive experience. Tourism is an economic driver in Sweetwater County; the CTA program serves to support this.

“Frontline employees and residents that interact with visitors, and potential residents, help support and ensure the success of the local economy. With the CTA program, the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism board hopes to give frontline employees and volunteers the tools and resources they need to be ambassadors for the great community in which we live and work,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism.

Individuals who pass the Sweetwater County CTA program become part of a growing network of dedicated CTAs in the region and will have the opportunity to engage in ongoing learning opportunities, participate in networking events, visit local attractions, and earn CTA credentials to use in their respective careers.

“Becoming a CTA shows the pride that one holds for our beautiful destination and the commitment one has to share that pride with visitors,” said Hannah Putnam, Industry Relations Specialist.

The Sweetwater County CTA program curriculum includes topics such as the history, geography, attractions in Sweetwater County, customer service development, and what it means to be an ambassador.

For more information, please call 307.382.2538.

