Sweetwater family resource center Angel Tree

Sweetwater County- For the first time in five years, the Sweetwater Family Resource Center was able to participate in the Salvation Army Angel Trees Program. Created by the Salvation Army in 1979, the Angel Tree program began as a way to bring Christmas to children whose parents had been incarcerated, but since then, it has evolved to bring Christmas to children in many different situations.

In Rock Springs, 42 families with a total of 108 children, had signed up for the Angel Tree program. In Green River, there were 26 families with a total of 43 kids who had also signed up. Between Rock Springs and Green River, there were a total of 68 families, with 151 kids to adopt.

It may seem like a Christmas Miracle that all of these kids were adopted, but there was a lot of hard work and many generous people who made sure this happened.

Even though there were not as many volunteers this year as there have been previously for these kinds of programs run by the Salvation Army, the employees at Sweetwater Family Resource Center still found ways to get the community involved to make sure no child was left behind. In fact, each employee even adopted a family for their white elephant gift exchange this year.

It was also mentioned that many businesses around Sweetwater county adopted families as well to make this work. One person who was also mentioned was an admin of The Cupboard of Sweetwater County Facebook page who had made many stuffed stockings for the children to enjoy as well.

“I would like to thank everybody that came together to adopt these kids,” Kimberly May, Salvation Army Board Chairman for the Sweetwater County Salvation Army Extension said. This includes the businesses that stepped in and adopted families, the volunteers in Rock Springs and Green River, the generous people of Sweetwater County, and the employees at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center. “Without them, it would have been very difficult to get everyone adopted,” said May.

Due to various reasons, there was a low amount of volunteers and donations this year. Sweetwater Family Resource Center would like the community to know that you can still donate at their office or the posted link on their website.