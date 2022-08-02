The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Sweetwater County

Wyo4News photo of a Clydesdale in a stall

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Sweetwater County- This week the Budweiser Clydesdales are making appearances in Rock Springs and Green River, and are currently at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the Big Show. Starting today, the parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at Marty’s Gastropub and proceed to the front gates of the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The team will be making several stops along the way. On Wednesday, a parade will take place in Green River with the Clydesdales delivering beer. The parade will start at the Hitching Post at 1:00 p.m. and continue down Railroad Avenue and finish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, there will be a performance beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex arena. On Friday a parade will start at Liquor Deport on Foothill Boulevard at 1:00 p.m and proceed down Dewar Drive delivering beer. The parade will conclude at Porky’s Bar on Dewar Drive. Last but not least, on Saturday, a final tour around the Sweetwater Events Complex will start at 1:00 p.m. The Clydesdales will be hitched and will parade around the Sweetwater Events Complex until approximately 2:30 p.m.

The Budweiser Clydesdales first appeared in 1933. Right after the end of the prohibition, 6 Clydesdales delivered the first case of beer to the White House. Two years later, 2 more horses were added to the hitch, making the iconic 8 Clydesdale hitch. The dalmatians came well after, sometime in the 1950s. Originally the breed was chosen to protect carriages because they are known to be protective and can be easily seen night or day.

A day in the life of a Budweiser Clydesdale can be fairly hectic as it takes a crew of at least 7 people and up to five hours just to get the horses ready for a show. This specific hitch travels all around the west coast and ultimately ends up traveling around 300 days out of every year. With there only being 3 hitches, and all being in such high demand, the horses spend a lot of time on the road. When they stop for the day, they usually spend their time in stalls or pastures depending on the location of their layovers. Rock Springs happens to be a spot visited often for the Clydesdales because it is in the middle of most of the destinations.

The Clydesdales typically join a hitch around five years old, but they continue to grow over the years. Currently, there are 4 Clydesdales that are 6 years old at the Sweetwater Events Complex, two of which weigh roughly 2,000 pounds, and that is considered to be an average weight for adult Clydesdales.

After Wyoming, the Clydesdales will be visiting Missouri for the Missouri State Fair and then coming back west to Vernal, Utah. Lane Soendker, one of the caretakers of the Clydesdales stated, “Come out here to the Big Show and come see us!”