The Great Dubois to perform at Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) — Let The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety turn an ordinary evening to a magical one at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and BroadwayRS.com.

The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety will amaze all ages with this fast-paced, high-energy circus show. This fun package includes a dose of comedy, incredible feats of juggling, hula-hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic tricks, and audience participation.

Viktoria Grimmy is an award-winning fifth-generation circus performer who created circus acts for the Tony Award-winning “PIPPIN”. She has performed with the Big Apple Circus, Ringling Brothers, and the Britney Spears Circus Tour. She was also featured in the film “Burlesque.”

Michael DuBois has been performing for the last 12 years, has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman, and has been seen at over 750 colleges, cruise ships, theaters, and fairs all over the world.

The 2019-2020 season at The Broadway Theater is graciously underwritten with support from the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater BOCES, Genesis Alkali, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board and Rocky Mountain Power.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.