Third Straight “Cruise the Drag to Beat COVID-19” taking place Friday, May 1

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — WyoRadio, The Radio Network, and Kelly’s Convenience Centers are teaming up for a third straight week to host the “Cruise the Drag to Beat COVID-19” event this Friday, May 1, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bruce Pivic of WyoRadio, Island Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers, and Al Harris of The Radio Network are once again spearheading the event.

There will be NO DONATIONS for the event and everyone is encouraged to come out and cruise and create smiles for everyone.

The event will be in Rock Springs and Green River￼. The Green River route has not changed, but changes have been made to the Rock Springs route to create an easy flow on the east end of town and eliminate traffic jams.

The Rock Springs Drag begins at the old Kmart parking lot on the west end of town to Power House Road on the east end. There will be police at each end to help residents turn around. There will also be signs by Power House Road to help guide cruisers on the route. From Power House Road, cruisers will turn left on the belt route and are able to return to the drag on Pilot Butte by turning left on Perry or N Street.

The Green River Drag begins at the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way and will end at the Arnold Family Chiropractic location at 705 Uinta Drive.

Rock Springs and Green River residents are invited to join the “cruise” in their own vehicles. Participants are encouraged to honk their horns and wave while cruising as an audio support to the community. Proper social distancing advisories are encouraged and no stops or gatherings will occur during the “cruise”.

WyoRadio and The Radio Network will both be airing “Cruise the Drag” music during the event on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK (streamed at 1360KRKK.com) and The Radio Network’s 1490 KUGR on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.