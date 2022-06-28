Tom Whitmore Post 28 hosted two different conventions for the first time

Wyo4news Photo of American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Green River- Tom Whitmore Post 28 hosted two different events, the 103rd American Legion Department of Wyoming Convention and the 101st American Legion Auxiliary Department of Wyoming Convention on Saturday, June 18th. This was the first time that Post 28 was chosen to hold these events. Tom Whitmore Post 28 bid for these events roughly three years ago and were finally chosen to host these events, but it took a lot of hard work and the community coming together that made it such a big success. In fact, it took the Green River Department Convention Committee almost a year to put together.

While the conventions were being held, there was an important election going on, and some of the election results were historical for Tom Whitmore Post 28 as well. Michael Hobbs was elected as the Department of Wyoming Commander, leading the State of Wyoming American Legion. This means he will be the State Representative for the convention that will be held in Milwaukee this year. This also means he is head of the 60 American Legion Posts throughout Wyoming that total roughly 6,500 members. Susan Dansereau was elected Department of Wyoming President of the Department of Wyoming Auxiliary for Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion. Her husband, Shane Harris who is currently Commander of Tom Whitmore Post 28, was also elected Director of the Wyoming American Legion Riders of the United States. (WALRUS) Greg Bushman was elected Junior Vice of Tom Whitmore Squadron 28 of the American Legion. Last but not least, Summer Havens was elected Vice Director of WALRUS. All of these were firsts for Tom Whitmore Post 28.

Veteran and Son of the American Legion, Tom Niemiec, has a long list of people he would love to thank stating, “Big thanks goes out to the Green River Chamber of Commerce, the Green River Department Convention Committee, the media outlets, Golden Hour Senior Center, Little Bear Hotel, the Hampton in Green River, the Hitching Post Restaraunt, Food For Thought, ZamTrip, Flyover Town, Xtreme Music Bingo, and the many sponsors of the event.”

It was truly a community effort, and it was a successful event. Roughly 180 people attended these conventions. Tom Niemiec also wanted the community to know that the American Legion is always looking for more members. For more information about Tom Whitmore Post 28, visit their website.